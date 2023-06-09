The Ostego Public Schools Mobile Library will be out and about this summer. (OPS)

OSTEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer, Ostego Public Schools is serving meals as well as books thanks to its mobile library and a federally funded program.

The Bulldogs Bookin’ Bus will have several stops every weekday while school is out of session for students to pick out a book. They can also get breakfast and lunch starting June 12 as part of the Meet Up and Eat Up program.

Children 18 years and younger and adults 26 and younger who are enrolled in a state-recognized educational program for the mentally and physically disabled can get the meals for free. Other adults can buy one of the meals for $5.

Alongside the meal schedule, the mobile library will have stops at district schools where students can grab a book to read and keep their brains active.

“Both of these programs are incredibly beneficial to our students, families and community and we hope that people will take advantage of both of them to enjoy a meal and a book on us this summer,” Otsego Public Schools Superintendent Jeffery Haase said in a statement.

Here’s the meal stop schedule from June 12 to Aug. 4:

Washington Street Elementary from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ostego High School from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lombardini Mobile Home Park from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ostego’s Northside Park from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Here is the Bookin’ Bus stops schedule: