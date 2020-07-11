One man dead after two car crash in Allegan county

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a crash in Allegan county Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on 118th Avenue just east of 46th street.

The Allegan county sheriff’s department says a westbound SUV crossed the center line and hit a car going eastbound.

Police say the woman driving the SUV has some lacerations and was taken to the hospital. The man driving the eastbound vehicle died at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol and marijuana use appear to be a contributing factor for the driver of the SUV, who police identify as the at-fault driver.

The crash is currently under investigation.