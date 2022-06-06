TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver died after a single-vehicle crash near Allegan Monday.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on M-40 near Lake View Drive in Trowbridge Township.

The driver was southbound on M-40 and lost control, crashing into a tree, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the driver was ejected from their vehicle.

When first responders arrived on scene they immediately attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The sheriff’s office said the driver died from their injuries.

The driver’s name has not been released.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.