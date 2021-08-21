One dead after overnight crash in Saugatuck

Authorities responded to a report of a one vehicle crash near Lucy Street and Newnham Street in Saugatuck around 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning. The vehicle had gone off the road and was in the water nearby. Authorities were alerted from the call that there was an individual still trapped inside and calling for help.

A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive on scene and observed that the vehicle was submerged in the body of water. The deputy jumped into the water and was able to get the driver removed from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead a short time later.

A passenger from the vehicle was also removed and was released from the scene with no injuries. The driver’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

The Allegan county Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Saugatuck Township Fire Department, Douglas Police Department, and the Allegan County Dive Team.