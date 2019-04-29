State News

Petition to split NY started by WNY Assemblyman, collecting signatures

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 03:10 AM EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - A petition started by a WNY Assemblyman calling for New York to be split into three autonomous regions has garnered several thousand signatures.

Last month, Assemblyman David DiPietro, a Republican from East Aurora, New York introduced a bill that would create a constitutional amendment to split New York State into three autonomous regions.

Now, people are able to sign a petition to support the bill. As of Sunday morning, it had over 3,000 signings.

The three regions would include: 

New York - Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, and Richmond counties 

Montauk - Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, and Westchester counties 

New Amsterdam - every county north of Westchester County

In a news release, DiPietro stated that each region would elect its own governor, legislature, and judicial wing to be responsible for its own management. 

DiPietro has clarified that the regions would not be three separate states. For federal purposes, New York would remain as one state. 

He said that under his proposal, New York State would maintain its 2 U.S. Senators and 29 electoral votes (subject to change based on population). 

DiPietro told NewsChannel 9's sister station News 4 in Buffalo that the move to have Upstate New York separate from Downstate would make the region, "redder than Texas."

