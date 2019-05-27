New Marine honors veterans with taps on Memorial Day Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Marine Pfc. Laura Velderman plays her trumpet at Hopkins High School. (May 2019) [ + - ] Video

HOPKINS, Mich. (WOOD) — Laura Velderman never thought she would be in the U.S. Marine Corps because she didn’t think she was tough enough, but she has proven to herself and everyone else that she’s plenty tough.

She graduated from basic training and Hopkins High School this month.

"Being in the Marines means honor, courage, commitment. That’s the motto, but it’s more than that. It’s every good characteristic you could possibly think of in one person," Velderman said, explaining what it means to her to be a Marine.

To say she did well in basic training would be an understatement. She graduated in the top of her class and won the Molly Marine Award, chosen by the other members of her platoon. That means she was the female recruit who best exemplified all the traits that make a Marine. It also means instead of graduating simply as Pvt. Laura Velderman, she is a private first class.

None of that surprised her family.

"The Marines motto is 'the few and the proud.' Well, being a woman in the military, or the Marines, they consider them 'the fewer and the prouder,' and she exemplifies that. She lives that every day," her mom Renee Velderman said.

Laura Velderman proved her dedication to service long before she decided to join the Marines. As a cross-country and track athlete, she was more focused on how her teammates were doing than on herself. That was clear during a race when another runner nearly passed out after finishing.

"I hoisted her up so she was sitting up and still drinking and eating to get her energy back. We both just finished but she was hurting, so I helped her even before I could get water or anything like that," Velderman said.

She has also always had a heart for veterans, finding ways to honor them during her time in the FFA organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, and playing the trumpet in the high school marching band.

Her sophomore year, she took over as the designated taps player at Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other ceremonies. This Memorial Day is the first time she's playing the bugle call in a uniform as a Marine.

Velderman's paternal grandfather was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving in Germany as a military police officer. He’s the one who inspired her to serve.

"I would hear stories about his legacy and how good of a person he was and all this stuff, and I want to be like him. I want to leave an example like him," she said.

That includes representing a flag that means a little more to Velderman now than it used to. She said the flag now represents the blood, sweat and tears that went into representing it, along with the fact that she’s willing to give her life for this country.

"I want to make sure that the people around me are good before I am. If I (die), I’m completely honored to," she said.

It's not an easy reality for her mom to accept as she gets ready to put her daughter on a plane Tuesday morning to send her to combat training. She plans to rely on the new family she has found with other military moms and dads.

"We draw on each other’s strengths, and that’s what we’re going to do. I have to be strong for her so she can be strong and not have to worry about us at home," Renee Velderman explained.

Laura Velderman will continue playing her trumpet, whether she joins the military band or simply keeps it with her wherever she’s stationed. She will always keep a piece of Hopkins and her beginnings close as she carries on the legacy that other members of the military have left, making sure they’re not forgotten.