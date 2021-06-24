New marijuana shop opening in Saugatuck

A photo of New Standard Saugatuck. (courtesy New Standard)

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new marijuana shop is opening up in Saugatuck.

New Standard Saugatuck will be opening Friday at 6406 Blue Star Highway, it announced. It will be the Michigan’s seventh New Standard cannabis provision center.

A photo of New Standard Saugatuck. (courtesy New Standard)

The store will be celebrating its grand opening Friday and Saturday. The festivities will include free ice cream, music from DJ Keller Shaw from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and a free pre-roll to the first 200 customers, it said.

From June 26 to July 31, it will also be donating $5 to Our LGBTQ Fund at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation from every sale of Beaverton Farms Rolos 8th.

More information about New Standard can be found at anewstandard.com.