DOUGLAS, Mich. (WOOD) — An exhibit focusing on the lives of 17 women who made an impact on the Saugatuck-Douglas area has opened at the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.

Work on the exhibit, called HerStory: Women’s History in Saugatuck-Douglas exhibit, last year. A team of over a dozen women “HerStorians” researched, curated and designed the exhibit, Eric Gollannek, executive director of the history center, said.

HerStorians working to curate and design the HerStory exhibit. (Courtesy of the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center)

“When we started (to) work on the exhibit, we looked at it as an opportunity to get a diverse range of perspectives and stories,” Gollannek said. “It’s kind of a fascinating look at women’s history that has been put together by a collective of women.”

The 17 women highlighted lived over a span of nearly 200 years and were involved in visual and performing arts, education, business, political activism, social organizations, philanthropy and athletics.

“Probably the most prominent person featured in the exhibit is Susan B. Anthony … (She) came to Saugatuck in 1879 and she spent somewhere around a month in Saugatuck,” Gollannek said.

The exhibit highlights the suffrage movement and the local story of her visit.

Another woman featured is Patty Birkholz, a legislator in Lansing and an influential environmentalist.

“We have her purple gavel from when she resided over the Legislature in Lansing,” he said.

The exhibit was opened in conjunction with the Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency across the street. The school opened an exhibit titled She Started It: Women Artists at Ox-Bow. It looks at the role that women played in the school’s 113-year history.

The free temporary exhibit at the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center opened on July 1 and is expected to be on display into 2024. The museum’s Tuesday Talk Series, which runs through August, will also feature discussions related to the exhibit.

For more information on the exhibit and to see which days and times the museum is open, visit the museum’s website.