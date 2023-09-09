Rapper Nelly on stage during a performance at the Stagecoach Festival 2023. (Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nelly’s Saturday evening performance at the Allegan County Fair has been canceled because Nelly was not able to travel to the fair, organizers say.

Saree Miller, the fair’s executive director, announced the cancellation in a news release at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Nelly’s show, with opener Trea Landon, had been scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Organizers were told Nelly could not make it to the Allegan County Fair because inclement weather grounded his plane, Miller said. Nelly’s management ultimately canceled the show.

In the release, Miller said fair organizers did not learn of the grounding until “very late in the evening” and described it as “an incident that no venue ever wants to experience.”

Tickets purchased through Etix or an Allegan County Fair charge card will be automatically refunded, according to Miller. Other ticketholders can contact the fair office at 888.673.6501 between Sept. 20 and Sept. 30 for a refund.

Nelly was one of the fair’s headliners.