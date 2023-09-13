ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Last weekend’s Nelly concert at the Allegan County Fair was ultimately pushed back to Thursday, after fair organizers said the rapper’s plane was grounded and he couldn’t make the trip then. They insist full refunds are available for ticketholders requesting them.

But some fans say they have been running into issues when it comes to filing for the refunds, including Brenda Ritchie.

Ritchie got her ticket through Etix, which the Allegan County Fair uses as its ticket retailer for entertainment. She claimed issues with Etix ranged from a refund request form not working to the company telling her she is not entitled to one.

“You call, and they were like ‘Nope, that email initial for the cancellation was sent out in error. And that it is a rescheduled event, not a canceled event, so there is no refund to be granted,'” Ritchie said.

With the help of Etix, Saree Miller, executive director for the Allegan County Fair, insists they are processing refunds to ticketholders who request them, saying they should take about two weeks to show up on credit or debit card statements. Anyone who bought their tickets with cash and is requesting a refund can stop by the fair’s office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from September 20th to 30th.

While buying a ticket on its website, Etix states it “is non-refundable and non-exchangeable.” Its purchase policy adds Etix “will issue refunds ONLY if an event is canceled in its entirety.”

Ritchie disagrees when it comes to this situation.

“Because they were able to come up with a different date later on, a few days later, to me, that’s a whole new event,” she said. “That has nothing to do with the event that we had initially scheduled. When you get an email saying the event is canceled and then say, ‘It was sent out an error,’ good luck not following through with that. People have plenty of proof.”

John Breyault with the National Consumers League said a concert being temporarily canceled entitles ticketholders to a refund and shouldn’t keep them in limbo.

“Normally, when you see when situations like this arise is that the artists would postpone and then you would reschedule,” he said. “There’s a lot of unusual things in this particular case. It sounds like there is a lot of miscommunications that happened. I think whoever’s to blame, consumers shouldn’t be holding the bag at the end of the day.”

Breyault recommends anyone who used Etix and their issues aren’t resolved should file a complaint against them with the state attorney general or the FTC.

Ritchie, a mother of four, doesn’t know if she will get her money back, but knows she and her friends won’t be able to go this time.

“You’re not rescheduling it for another Saturday where it even might be a little easier to find a babysitter. You’re scheduling it for a Thursday night,” she said. “People have families and that doesn’t work.”

Etix did not return News 8’s request for comment.