ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Nelly will perform at the Allegan County Fair later this week after he didn’t show for a concert on Saturday night.

The rescheduled concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Allegan County Fair website. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Concertgoers were disappointed Saturday night when Nelly didn’t start the show at 7 p.m. as scheduled. Instead, around 9:30 p.m., the fair’s executive director stepped out and announced Nelly had been delayed and would not be performing. Nelly’s team told fair organizers his plane was held up on a runway because of inclement weather.

Previously, fair organizers had said tickets purchased through Etix or an Allegan County Fair charge card would be automatically refunded. It is unclear whether tickets will still be refunded or honored at the new concert date.