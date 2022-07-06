HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man accused of a murder in shooting in Holland last month.

Thaddeus Cortrez Wilson, 39, faces five charges: open murder, felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about where Wilson may be is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1758 or by emailing policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The killing happened shortly after midnight June 19 at an apartment complex near Lincoln Avenue and East 39th Street. Police say 36-year-old Joseph Roberts was shot multiple times after an argument. He died at the scene.

Holland DPS said witnesses took off before officers got there. Investigators have been seeking those witnesses out to get information since then. They say Allegan County prosecutors issued the charges against Wilson Wednesday.