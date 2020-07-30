Murder charge filed in May death of 2-year-old

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office says it has issued a murder charge in the death of a 2-year-old earlier this year.

In addition to the felony murder charge, the prosecutor filed a first-degree child abuse charge. The prosecutor’s office cited additional medical reports and an autopsy in deciding to add the charges.

While the prosecutor would not confirm the name of the suspect or victim pending arraignment, the date of the death matches that of Kayden Blackmer, 2.

Kayden’s mother’s boyfriend Joshua Martin was charged earlier this year with second-degree child abuse in connection to the death and injuries sustained by Kayden’s 10-month-old sister Rosalee.

Kayden was unresponsive when he and his sister were taken to the hospital May 9. Family members said Kayden had injuries to the head and chest, including bleeding on his brain, broken ribs and a collapsed lung. He was removed from life support May 11.

Rosalee also had fractures to the skull and rib, her father told News 8, but was soon released from the hospital.

The Michigan Office of Children’s Ombudsman is investigating Kayden’s case, the office confirmed to News 8 in June. That means Kayden’s family had contact with Children’s Protective Services within two years of his death. The OCO will look at whether CPS could have done anything differently to prevent the death.