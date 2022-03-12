Multi-vehicle crash closes NB US-131 near Plainwell

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of northbound US-131 near Plainwell Saturday.

US-131 is closed at mile marker 49 and is starting to backup into Kalamazoo County, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch.

“If you are traveling north bound 131 please get off at the D Ave exit to avoid the back up,” dispatch told News 8.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, if anyone is injured or how long traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.