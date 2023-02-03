SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in a crash near Saugatuck late Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened around 11: 46 a.m. on northbound I-196 after County Highway A-2 in Saugatuck Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker. It was caused by road and visibility issues, Baker said.

All lanes were blocked following the crash but the southbound lanes have since reopened. Northbound lanes remain closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT said that no injuries had been reported.