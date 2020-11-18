MSP: Man dies after struggle with deputy, trooper

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man died while being arrested by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy and a state police trooper.

Michigan State Police said the deputy and trooper were called to a home on North Avenue in Pullman around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a domestic disturbance.

MSP said suspect Nathan Strample put up “considerable resistance” when the officers tried to arrest him and there was a struggle. Police did not immediately specify the nature of that struggle or what measures they used to try to subdue Strample.

At some point, the trooper and deputy noticed Strample wasn’t breathing. They and EMTs tried to revive him but he died at the scene.

He was 40.

MSP said because a trooper from its Fifth District was involved, it handed the investigation into the death to a team from the Sixth District.