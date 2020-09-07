MSP seeks boy, 13, missing from Holland area

Allegan County

An undated courtesy photo of Brokota Luzar.

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Holland-area teen who is missing and considered endangered.

Brokota Luzar, 13, is described as a white male standing about 5-foot-2 and weighing around 100 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and wears black rimmed glasses. He was last seen wearing a black or white tank top, gray shorts with a neon stripe and no shoes.

He was last seen along 142nd Avenue near 59th Street south of Holland, MSP said in a Monday afternoon release. Police don’t know which way he was headed when he left.

Anyone with information about where Brokota may be is asked to call 911 or MSP’s Wayland Post at 1269.792.2213.

