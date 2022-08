GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person has died in a crash involving a pedestrian in Allegan County on Wednesday, police say.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township, according to Michigan State Police. The roadway was “impacted,” troopers said, for investigation and cleanup following the crash.

Troopers are asking drivers to find alternative routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.