Authorities on scene of a deadly crash in Gun Plain Township on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another vehicle.

Michigan State Police said it happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township, east of Plainwell.

It started when a Honda minivan rear-ended a Toyota SUV that was stopped to turn northbound on 6th Street from eastbound M-89, according to state police.

After the crash, the Honda minivan driver got out of his vehicle and was struck by a westbound vehicle. The driver, Pau Khan Kap, 72, of Battle Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

Investigators said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

MSP reminds drivers to avoid getting out of their vehicles after a crash.

“It is safer to remain in your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened and wait for first responders, unless remaining in your vehicle is unsafe,” Lt. DuWayne Robinson said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.