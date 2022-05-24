GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State troopers are investigating thefts that happened at homes under construction in multiple West Michigan counties.

Suspects have stolen power tools and building materials, including roofing, flooring, nails and shingles, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Items were stolen from homes and buildings that are under construction in Allegan County, Barry County, Kent County in the Rockford area and Ottawa County in the Grand Haven area, MSP said. The most recent break-in happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in Dorr Township.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the thefts, a maroon-burgundy GMC pickup truck, has been captured on camera at some of the locations, MSP said. Police have also released a photo of a potential suspect.

A photo released by Michigan State Police shows the pickup truck involved in a series of thefts from residential construction sites.

A photo released by Michigan State Police shows a suspect involved in a series of thefts from residential construction sites.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspect or anyone with information on the break-ins should contact MSP at 269.792.2213, 269.397.0573 or 1.855.MICH.TIP.