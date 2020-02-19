MSP investigating death at lakeshore home

Authorities investigated a death at a Laketown Township home on Feb. 18, 2020. (Courtesy of the Holland Sentinel)

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they spent more than 13 hours at a lakeshore home overnight investigating a death, though they would not provide any information about the nature of that death.

MSP says troopers from its Wayland Post and Grand Rapids Forensic Laboratory went out to the home on Forest Beach Drive near 147th Avenue in Laketown Township, south of Holland State Park, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Teams remained at the house until around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, MSP told News 8.

A sergeant refused to tell News 8 what caused the death or even whether it was being labeled suspicious. An afternoon release said only that “further investigation is currently pending.”

