MSP: Woman killed after car, pickup collide in Allegan Co.

Allegan County

The scene following a fatal crash on 142nd Avenue near 40th Street in Overisel Township on April 30, 2020. (Michigan State Police)

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Byron Center woman was killed in a two-car crash in Allegan County Thursday.

Michigan State Police said the deadly crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of 142nd Avenue and 40th Street in Overisel Township, southeast of Zeeland.

Authorities say the driver of a compact car didn’t stop at the stop sign and drove into the path of a pickup truck. The truck hit the driver’s side of the car, then went off the road and rolled.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old woman from Byron Center, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old man from Dorr, was hospitalized with multiple injuries. His condition was not released Friday.

MSP said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be involved in the crash.

