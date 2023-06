LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person has died and a road has been shut down after a crash near Saugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened on I-196 near 140th Avenue in Laketown Township, MSP said. Police called the crash fatal.

The road was shut down and drivers were asked to find alternate routes as troopers worked to investigate and clear the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.