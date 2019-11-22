MSP: Allegan Co. man arrested in Virginia cold case murder

LEFT TO RIGHT: Undated courtesy photos of Dennis Lee Bowman and Kathleen Doyle. (Michigan State Police)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 70-year-old Allegan County man was arrested Friday in connection to a 1980 murder in Virginia.

Dennis Lee Bowman was arrested in Allegan County Friday for the 1980 homicide of 25-year-old Kathleen Doyle. He is being held in Michigan awaiting extradition to Virginia, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

Doyle was found murdered in her Norfolk, Virginia home on Sept. 11, 1980. She was the daughter of a naval officer and wife of a U.S. Navy pilot who was deployed at the time of the murder, the release said.

State police said years of investigation and forensic evidence led to the arrest.

Investigators told News 8 that Dennis Lee Bowman was the adoptive father of a girl who went missing more than 30 years ago.

Aundria Bowman went missing on March 11, 1989 from her Hamilton Township house. She was 14 years old at the time of her disappearance.

It’s unknown if Dennis Lee Bowman had anything to do with his adoptive daughter’s disappearance.