LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four young children were taken to the hospital after a crash where an alleged drunk driver rear-ended their vehicle north of Wayland.

The crash happened Wednesday around 7:38 p.m. on Division Street and 142nd Avenue in Leighton Township, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers said a Honda minivan driven by a 63-year-old Byron Center woman was headed south on Division Avenue and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with 142nd Avenue. A GMC pickup came up behind her and did not stop, rear-ending the minivan.

The driver of the pickup fled from the scene without stopping to help or report the crash, MSP said. Troopers were eventually able to find the pickup and the driver at a nearby home. He was a 53-year-old man from Wayland. When he spoke with troopers, they reported that he smelled of alcohol and seemed drunk. He was given sobriety tests and temporarily detained for more tests, according to MSP.

Once the test results come back, a report will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office to decide whether to charge the driver with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

The driver of the minivan was minorly injured in the crash. She had four children in the car with her, all from the Wayland area, who were taken to the hospital. Three of them were treated and released and one stayed in intensive care with serious injuries. Everyone in the minivan was wearing seatbelts, MSP said.

The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.

MSP is investigating the crash.