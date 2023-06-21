Authorities on scene of a deadly crash in Laketown Township Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in a crash on I-196 near Saugatuck.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on northbound I-196 near 140th Avenue in Laketown Township.

A pickup truck was heading north when a tire blew, the driver lost control, the truck rolled in the median and both people inside were thrown from the vehicle, according to MSP.

State police said a passenger, a 29-year-old Holland man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 32-year-old Zeeland man, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Their names have not been released.

MSP said no seat belts were worn.

The crash remains under investigation.

The highway was closed as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.