Motorcyclist killed in crash near Wayland

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Wayland Township Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:50 p.m. on US-131 near 135th Avenue.

Michigan State Police said a car was slowing down for backed-up traffic when it was rear-ended by a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was then thrown from his vehicle.  

The motorcyclist, a 72-year-old man from Scotts, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld as family is notified.

Troopers said the victim was wearing a helmet.  

The person in the car was not hurt.

Several surrounding agencies responded to the scene. 

