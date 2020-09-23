Motorcyclist killed in Allegan County crash

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in Martin Township Tuesday evening.

Deputies say they were responding to a minor crash just before 7 p.m. on US-131 north of 116th Avenue.

Traffic was backed up because of the minor crash. A motorcyclist going northbound was unable to stop and rear-ended an SUV. The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man of Grandville, was thrown from his motorcycle.

Other motorcyclists stayed with the victim until first responders arrived.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The victims’ identity is being withheld at this time.

Authorities believe speed and distracted driving were factors in the crash.