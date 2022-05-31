GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Plainwell Tuesday.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. in 10th Street near 102nd Avenue in Gun Plain Township.

A 26-year-old man from Plainwell in a pickup truck was turning into a driveway and drove into the path of a southbound motorcycle, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Deputies believe the motorcycle had right of way.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Otsego, was brought to the hospital where he is in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

The crash remains under investigation.