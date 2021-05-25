Motorcycle driver dies after crash near Wayland

Police at the scene of the crash (Courtesy MSP)

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash Monday near Wayland.

Michigan State Police has identified him as Ronald Presley, 65, from Pullman.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on the northbound US-131 exit ramp to 124th Avenue in Martin Township.

While driving his motorcycle he took the exit ramp too fast, MSP said in a Tuesday release, and laid the bike down. He was thrown into a road sign from the crash, MSP said.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

MSP said he was wearing a helmet. It also said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

The crash is still under investigation.