Mother creates nonprofit in honor of late son

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan mother has started a nonprofit in honor of her son who passed away from a rare form of liver cancer last year.

Dalena Sprague began Noah’s Legacy Project with one goal in mind: to send kids from single-parent households to summer camp. She says this made all the difference for her son and she wants to give other kids the same experience.

“He was my only boy, and he was my baby. He was a momma’s boy,” said Sprague.

Sprague says when her son Noah first became sick, it came out of nowhere.

“He was working, and he said he didn’t feel good. He asked me to take him to the emergency room. I could see everything, so I knew it wasn’t right,” said Sprague.

Noah was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer. He was admitted to the hospital on November 6, 2019 and died 144 days later. He was 25 years old.

“One day he told me when we knew it was bad, he said, ‘No matter what mom, you got to be OK,’ and I wasn’t OK, but doing this, I cannot wait to send that first child to camp. I cannot wait,” said Sprague.

Sprague’s goal is to send 9- to 12-year-olds from single-parent households to summer camp through Noah’s Legacy Project.

“For Noah, it was a blessing. He loved it. He loved it,” said Sprague.

This mother hopes to carry on her son’s legacy and give other children a joy that Noah once had.

“He was a beautiful soul, and he would give a shirt off his back for anybody. Please come help send children to camp. His memory will live on and it’s a gift of a lifetime for a child,” said Sprague.

Noah’s Legacy Project is hosting a pig roast on Saturday, July 10 to raise money for the nonprofit. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3647 20th St. in Dorr Township. All are welcome to attend.

You can also donate towards Noah’s Legacy Project online.