Missing Wayland area girl found in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old girl who disappeared from the Wayland area has been found in Rhode Island, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Gracie Hewartson left the state with an unknown male she met on social media.

Gracie had been missing since 3:30 p.m. Friday. Initially it was believed she had run away from her home, but she was later deemed missing and endangered.

The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday that Gracie was discovered in Warwick, Rhode Island — more than 850 miles from her home in Hopkins Township.

Authorities are working on apprehending the suspect.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says Gracie is safe and in the custody of Rhode Island authorities while police work to reunite her with her family.

