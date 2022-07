SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has found a woman who went missing in South Haven.

The sheriff’s office said Chelsea Ann Kalleward, 31, has been located and is safe. She went missing Wednesday night. She was said to have been possibly driving a 2013 maroon Buick with no license plate or a 2009 white Ford F150 with a Michigan license plate of EQG5355.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arnsman at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.