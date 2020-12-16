Middleville man dies in Wayland crash

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man died in a crash in Allegan County on Tuesday.

It happened just before 6:20 p.m. at 135th Avenue and 4th Street in Wayland.

Troopers say 58-year-old Chad Grayling Cole of Middleville was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck southbound on 4th Street when he didn’t stop at a stop sign. He went into the path of a westbound Ford Taurus being driven by a 45-year-old woman, according to Michigan State Police.

Cole, the only person in the truck, died at the scene. The other driver only had minor injuries, police say.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. Neither vehicle was speeding. Police do not know why Cole didn’t stop at the sign.