Michigan State Police hosts annual food drive

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are working to make sure no family gets left behind on Thanksgiving.

MSP post in Wayland held its annual Stuff the Turkey Food Drive Saturday at the Walmart in Plainwell.

Other troopers spent the morning at the Walmart in Hastings.

All were collecting non-perishable items they will donate to local food pantries.

MSP trooper Steve Wood says he takes part in this drive every year. He says it’s not his department that makes a difference — it’s the community.

“We have the big cars to transport it and the shiny lights to draw attention to it, but really it’s the community that comes together,” Wood said. “It’s the community that donates the food. They donate their money to make sure their fellow citizens have a plate.”

Donations in Allegan County will be delivered to Christian Neighbors’ food pantries in both Plainwell and Wayland. The Hastings donations will be delivered to Barry County Cares.