Meet Joey: Advocate for child victims in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch recently welcomed a new member of her staff, a 20-month-old yellow Labrador retriever named Joey.

Joey will serve as a canine advocate. He was trained by Leader Dogs for the Blind and the Canine Advocacy Program of Michigan, according to a news release.

CAP trains dogs to alleviate the anxiety of crime victims who are children navigating the criminal justice system.

Officials say Joey can meet with victims during office visits. In addition, Joey can accompany them into the courtroom while they testify.

“Joey will provide a valuable and much-needed service to child victim’s in Allegan County. He will give comfort and support during what can be a very difficult time for victims both in and out of the court,” Koch said in a statement. “We are fortunate to offer this service to the most vulnerable of citizens in Allegan County.”

CAP has placed more than 24 dogs in Michigan in prosecutor’s offices, children’s advocacy centers, counseling services and specialty courts.

Officials say Leader Dogs for the Blind, CAP and the Crime Victim Foundation paid the fees for Joey. His training was completely covered at no cost to Allegan County, a release stated.