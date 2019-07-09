SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A friendly deer that visited Saugatuck’s beach during the Fourth of July weekend has prompted a warning from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources: Stay away.

Katie Papke sent 24 Hour News 8 video of the small buck standing in the surf of Lake Michigan at Saugatuck Dunes State Park Saturday. The deer was undeterred by people sitting nearby and playing in the water.

Papke said during its half-hour lakeshore visit, the deer was bold enough to lick a girl’s legs and nose around a bag, looking for food.

MDNR Wildlife Communication Coordinator Holly Vaughn says anyone who encounters the deer should let it remain wild by not touching, feeding or going near it.

MDNR says it’s monitoring the deer. If its behavior changes, wildlife officials would consider possibly tranquilizing and relocating the creature.