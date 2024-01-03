GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) — A former employee of Gun Lake Casino was sentenced to four months behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from “cash out” machines over a span of 14 months.

In addition to prison, Jordan Lewis Cook was ordered to pay $84,564 in restitution for cash he pocketed while clearing out money jams in machines located in and around the floor of the Allegan County casino.

A federal judge in Grand Rapids on Wednesday also ordered that Cook serve two years on supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Cook, 26, was charged in March with theft from an Indian tribal organization. He had been facing up to five years in prison.

According to a sentencing memorandum, Cook has no criminal history and “has led a good and productive life but for this incident.’’

His job responsibilities at the casino included handling money and clearing out money jams from machines. To do this, Cook used a card key to open the machine and remove crinkled or misfed bills, court records show.

Cook stole currency on at least 32 separate occasions, and then “made correspondingly large cash deposits into his Lake Michigan Credit Union bank account,’’ court records show.

Stolen cash was used to buy a Chevrolet pickup truck, government officials said.

An audit pegged the missing amount at $84,564, court records indicate.

“Mr. Cook’s behavior was very out of character for him and he maintains that it will never happen again,’’ defense attorney Jessica E. LaFond wrote in a sentencing memorandum.