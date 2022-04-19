ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced to prison time after he set up a phone in a Dollar General bathroom to record people.

Timothy Keckler was sentenced to between 4 years, 9 months and 20 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, court records show. He was also sentenced to 495 days each for counts of capturing and distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime, but received credit for all time served.

He pleaded guilty to three of 12 charges in March. His other charges have been dismissed.

In June 2019, a 10-year-old found a camera in the bathroom of the Dollar General on W. Superior Street in Wayland. Investigators determined that the phone belonged to Keckler, who worked at the store.

Between 250 and 300 images of child pornography were found on the cellphone, police say.

Keckler turned himself in on Jan. 17, 2022.