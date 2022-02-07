Man to be sentenced in daughter’s 1989 murder

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who pleaded no contest to the 1989 murder of his daughter is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning.

In Allegan County Circuit Court Monday morning, Dennis Bowman is scheduled to be sentenced for second-degree murder in the death of his adoptive daughter Aundria.

A file image of Aundria Bowman via NamUs.

He pleaded no contest in December. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing.

Bowman and his wife had adopted Aundria as a baby. She vanished from the family’s Fillmore Township home, northwest of Hamilton, on March 11, 1989. In February 2020, her remains were found in a shallow grave at Bowman’s property in Monterey Township, east of Hamilton.

In February 2021, police told News 8 that Bowman confessed to a rape and assault incident in 1979. The victim was a 27-year-old woman from Holland. Bowman is serving a life sentence for the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a 25-year-old wife of a U.S. Navy pilot who was deployed at the time of the murder. Following that murder, Bowman was charged with other crimes against women.