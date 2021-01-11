Man taken into custody after Allegan County semi crash

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a semi crash on US-131 in Allegan County Sunday morning.

Deputies tell News 8 they arrived on scene around 5:32 a.m. in the area of southbound US-131 near mile marker 222 in Martin Twp to find a semi crashed on the right hand side of the highway.

Upon arriving, the police found the male driver, a female passenger, and a dog who were involved in the single vehicle crash.

The driver was taken into custody on charges not relating to the crash.

The recovery of the semi was delayed due to thick fog and was left on the side of the road until the fog cleared. A wrecker safely removed the semi later that morning, deputies say.