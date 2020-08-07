Man shot, killed in Allegan County; suspect arrested

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Allegan County.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting on 55th Street near the intersection of 105th Avenue in Lee Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said they found the body of a 50-year-old man.

The suspect, a 62-year-old man, was still at the house. He was arrested and lodged at the Allegan County Jail on open murder charges.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification. The suspect’s name will be released after he has been arraigned, according to an ACSO news release.

Authorities did not provide any information about what led to the shooting.