Man on bike hit by car in Saugatuck Township

The scene of a crash involving an electric bike and a car in Saugatuck Township. (Au. 24, 2020)

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while riding his electric bike in Saugatuck Township.

It happened Monday night on 124th Avenue near 66th Street.

Fire officials on the scene told News 8 that an 18-year-old man was riding his electric bike on the side of a road. A car did not see the man riding the bike and hit him.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they said the man did not have a pulse. He later regained it and was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The victim was not wearing reflective material, fire officials say.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500.