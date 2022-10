LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured in a crash near Saugatuck on Sunday.

It happened on southbound I-196 near 140th Avenue in Laketown Township, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. It said a 30-year-old man from Holland driving a SUV left the road and hit a tree.

The man was brought to the hospital with “serious head trauma,” MSP said.

He was the only person in the car, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.