ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who pleaded no contest to a hit-and-run that killed an 88-year-old woman in June 2020 has been sentenced to jail.

Ryan Cubbage was sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation for failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. He will also have to serve 400 hours of community service.

The victim of the hit-and-run, Jean Beaty, was walking along 117th Avenue west of 56th Street in rural Clyde Township, south of Fennville, on June 13, 2020 when she was hit by a car. Authorities say a good Samaritan found her lying partially in the road. Beaty survived for 10 days after the crash, but her injuries ultimately proved too severe.

Cubbage was arrested almost a year after the incident and then charged with three felony charges: failure to stop at an accident scene where there was serious injury, failure to stop at a scene causing death, and lying to police. In Jan. 2022 he pleaded no contest to the first charge and the last two were dismissed.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing.