Man sentenced in deadly crash that killed mail carrier

The scene one day after a fiery car crash along 10th Street in Gun Plain Township that left U.S. Postal worker Sheila Rackley dead. (Jan. 7, 2019)

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced for a deadly crash in Allegan County that killed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier.

On July 16, Spencer Evan Baird, of the Plainwell area, pleaded no contest to one count of moving violation causing death. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but treated as such during sentencing.

Baird was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

The crash happened on Jan. 6 on 10th Street near Carrie Avenue in Gun Plain Township, north of Plainwell. The mail carrier was stopped at a mailbox delivering mail when a pickup truck rear-ended the postal truck.

When authorities arrived, the pickup truck was in the road and the postal truck was in a ditch and on fire. The driver of the postal truck, Sheila Rackley, was pronounced dead at the scene.