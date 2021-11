A booking photo of Robert William Eakins Jr. from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend the rest of his life prison for shooting and killing another man near Pullman last year.

Robert Eakins Jr. was sentenced Monday to life in prison for murder.

Authorities say he killed Daniel Banaszak, 50, on Aug. 6, 2020, along 55th Street near 105th Avenue in Lee Township, south of Pullman. Eakins was arrested at the scene.

Eakins was also sentenced to two years in prison on related weapons charge. He received credit for 465 days served.