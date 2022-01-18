Man pleads no content in hit-and-run crash that killed 88-year-old woman

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded no contest in the June 2020 hit-and-run death of an 88-year-old woman in Allegan County.

On Jan. 10, Ryan McRae Cubbage, of Douglas, pleaded no contest to failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. All other charges were dismissed.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated the same as any other conviction at sentencing. Cubbage is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 28.

An undated courtesy photo of Jean Beaty.

The victim, Jean Beaty, was walking along 117th Avenue west of 56th Street in rural Clyde Township, south of Fennville, on June 13 when she was hit by a car. Authorities say a good Samaritan found her lying partially in the road.

Beaty survived for 10 days after the crash, but her injuries ultimately proved too severe.

At the time of the crash, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it didn’t have any suspects in the case, as Beaty wasn’t able to provide much information on what happened.

After months of investigation, investigators were able to make a case against Cubbage, with trace evidence found at the scene of the crash, authorities said.

Court documents show Cubbage has a few driving offenses on his record already, including charges for driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence. According to court records, Cubbage is also currently facing an assault charge for an incident that happened in January 2021.