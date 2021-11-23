Man pleads guilty to exposing himself in Meijer’s parking lot

GUN LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of climbing into a woman’s car in a grocery store parking and exposing himself has pleaded guilty.

On Monday, Timothy Scott Popenhagen pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent exposure. The charge stems from an incident that happened on June 3 in the parking lot of Meijer on M-89.

Popenhagen approached the woman while she was in her car to ask for directions. The victim told authorities that as she responded, he got in the back seat of her car, telling her she was beautiful and exposing his genitalia. She got out of her car and yelled at him to get out, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

He fled the scene but was stopped on the road by deputies right after the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say he was involved in a similar incident in Ostego earlier that day.

Deputies found a loaded handgun in his car.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Jan. 3.