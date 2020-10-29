Man pleads guilty in package delivery vehicle shooting

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty in shooting a package delivery vehicle in Allegan County.

In August, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the package delivery vehicle was shot as it drove down 44th Street near 118th Avenue in Valley Township, northwest of Allegan.

Michael Christopher Lloyd was arrested and charged in the incident two days later.

During a pretrial hearing Thursday, Lloyd pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is set for sentencing Dec. 14.